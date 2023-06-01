Two LeT associates arrested alongwith arms in Baramulla

Srinagar, Jun 1: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfit associates were arrested alongwith arms and ammunition during a naka checking at Warpora in Kreeri Baramulla, officials said on Thursday morning.

GNS reported that during a naka checking, jointly manned by SOG, army and SSB, two persons moving suspiciously were apprehended. "Upon their frisking the team recovered from their possession arms and ammunition which included two pistols, two pistol magazines and 15 live rounds", they said.