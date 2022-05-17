Two LeT associates arrested in Budgam: police

Srinagar May 17: Police alongwith security forces claimed have arrested two terrorist associates of LeT along with explosive material and ammunition in central Kashmir's Budgam.
"Police in Budgam alongwith Army (62RR) & CRPF (43Bn) at a checkpoint established at Chandpora area of Budgam arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT. They have been identified as Zahid Ahmad Sheikh son of Jalal-u-Din Sheikh resident of Alamnag Poshkar Khag and Sahil Bashir Dar son of Bashir Ahmad Dar resident of Mamath Budgam, " a police spokesman said.
"Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, explosive material and ammunition including one hand grenade, 02 pistol magazines and 15 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession, " he added.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 153/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam and investigation has been initiated.