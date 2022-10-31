Two LeT associates arrested in Shopian:Police

Srinagar October 31: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two LeT oufit in Kellar area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
The accused Gowhar Manzoor Bhat and Abid Hussain Nanda both residents of Drabgam Pulwama were apprehended by a joint team of Police, army and CRPF during searches, news agency GNS reported.
From their possession one pistol, a grenade, 10 rounds and Rs 60000 have been recovered, police said.
An FIR has been registered in Police station Kellar in this regard and investigation have been taken up.