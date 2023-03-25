Two LeT associates held in Bandipora, arms recovered: police

Srinagar, March 25: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two terrorist associates of LeT outfit in Sumlar area of Bandipora in north Kashmir.

"Acting on specific information regarding movement of terrorist associates, Police along with Army (14RR) & CRPF (3rd BN) at a checkpoint established at Sumlar near Fisheries Farm Bandipora intercepted two suspected persons identified as Abrar Ahmad Wani @Abu Qadir and Danish Pervaiz, both residents of Sumlar Bandipora," said a police spokesman.