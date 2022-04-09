Two LeT associates held in central Kashmir's Budgam: Police

As per a police statement, the accused identified as Wajid Yousuf Akhoon son of Mohammad Yousuf Akhoon resident of Rathsun Beerwah and Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh son of Wali Mohammad Sheikh resident of Kawoosa Khalisa were nabbed by Budgam Police alongwith 2RR & 179Bn CRPF from orchard area of Rathsun Beerwah.