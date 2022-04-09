Two LeT associates held in central Kashmir's Budgam: Police

Srinagar Apr 9: Police alongwith security forces claimed to have arrested two LeT associates and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession in central Kashmir's Budgam district.
As per a police statement, the accused identified as Wajid Yousuf Akhoon son of Mohammad Yousuf Akhoon resident of Rathsun Beerwah and Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh son of Wali Mohammad Sheikh resident of Kawoosa Khalisa were nabbed by Budgam Police alongwith 2RR & 179Bn CRPF from orchard area of Rathsun Beerwah.
"Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, arms & ammunition including one Chinese Pistol, 02 pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds have been recovered from their possession, " police said.
A case vide FIR No. 35/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Beerwah and investigation has been initiated, it added.