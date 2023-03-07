Two LeT associates held in Kunzer Baramulla, ammunition recovered: police

Srinagar, March 07: Two associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba oufit were arrested during a cordon and search operation in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said today.
In a statement, a police spokesman said that a joint party of police and 176 BN CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Monchkhud village of Kunzer following "specific information" about the presence of terrorists.
During the operation, two suspects were apprehended, he said, adding that they were identified as Khurshid Ahmad Khan, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad Khan, son of Gh Mohi ud Din Khan -- both residents of Zandpal Kunzer.
Two AK-47 Magazines, 15 AK 47 rounds, 20 Blank posters of banned LeT (TRF) were recovered from their possession.
During questioning, the duo revealed that they were working LeT (TRF), added the official, adding that they were taken into custody immediately.
The associates, he said, obtained these illegal ammunition with an intent to carry out terrorist activities in Kunzer and adjacent areas.
A case under sections of Arms and UA (P) Act stands registered in Police station Kunzer and investigation set in motion.