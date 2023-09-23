Two LeT associates held in north Kashmir’s Baramulla: police

“On 21/09/2023, Police in Baramulla through reliable sources came to know that one individual namely Yaseen Ahmad Shah son of Tariq Ahmad resident of Janbazpora Baramulla is missing from his home and has joined proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation was taken up,” said a spokesman.

On receipt of this information, based on human/technical intelligence, a joint team of Baramulla Police, Army & CAPF during MVCP checking at Tapper Pattan apprehended the said terrorist, he said.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine and 8 live rounds were recovered from his possession.”