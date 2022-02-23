Two LeT associates held in Shopian: Police

Srinagar, February 23: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two overground workers of Lashkar-i-Toiba in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
News agency GNS quoted a police spokesman identifying the accused as Aqib Mushtaq Lone, son of Mushtaq Ahmed Lone, a resident of Shadcheck and Amir Amin Sofi, son of Mohd Amin Sofi of Shadcheck.
As per police, it first apprehended Aqib on whose disclosure Amir was later arrested who later led police to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, its magazine and 24 live rounds.
A case under FIR No.14/2022 U/S 18,39 UAPA has been registered at Police Zainapora in this regard and further investigation going on, police added.