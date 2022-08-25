Two LeT associates held with arms and ammunition in Bandipora: police

Srinagar 25 Aug: Police in Bandipora on Thursday claimed to have arrested two LeT terrorists along with arms and ammunition.
"Today after receiving a specific information regarding the movement of some terrorist associates of LeT in the JD of police Station Pethkote. Bandipora police along with 26 Assam Rifles arrested two terrorist associates of LeT outfit from Lal Qilla Mode Pethkote during a joint naka.The arrested LET Associates were travelling in a white scorpio bearing Registration No JK05H/0622," a police spokesman said.
"During serach of the vehicle huge catche of Arms and Ammunition which includes 03 Pistols along with Magzines, 24 Live 9MM Rounds, 05 No. of Hand Grenades, a blanket, Fake police I Card, Fake ID Card of Health Department and other daily use items were recovered from there possession. Both the terrorist associates have been identified as Mohd Yousuf Wani R/o Pethkote Bandipora and Manzoor Ahmed Shah R/o Bagh Bandipora, " it said.
"During preliminary investigation it was revealed that they where in touch with some active terrorists of LeT and the duo were tasked to revive militancy by motivating youth to join militancy and spread terrorism in the district, besides giving logistic support to terrorists.Timely action/ arrest of these terrorist associates averted a major terror activity in the district.In this connection Case FIR under relevant sections has been registered and further investigation taken up".