Two LeT associates held with arms in Anantnag: Police

12 AK 47 rounds, one Grenade and Rs 1 lac cash were recovered from their possess ion
Srinagar, June 22: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist oufit along with arms and ammunition in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that during checking, two persons were arrested along with arms and ammunition. They belong to LeT oufit, the officer said.

Both have been identified as Abrar ul Haq Katoo son of Mushtaq Ahmed katoo resident of Arwani Bijbehara and Tauseef Ahmad Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat resident of Shetipora Bijbehara, the officer said.

12 AK 47 rounds,one Grenade and Rs 1 lac cash were recovered from their possession, the officer said.

An FIR No.150/23 has been registered in police station Bijbehara and investigation has been taken up, the officer added.

