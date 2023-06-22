Two LeT associates held with arms in Anantnag: Police

A senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that during checking, two persons were arrested along with arms and ammunition. They belong to LeT oufit, the officer said.

Both have been identified as Abrar ul Haq Katoo son of Mushtaq Ahmed katoo resident of Arwani Bijbehara and Tauseef Ahmad Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat resident of Shetipora Bijbehara, the officer said.