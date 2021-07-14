Two LeT associates held with live ammunition in central Kashmir's Budgam: police

Srinagar July 14: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two LeT associates along with live ammunition and posters of the militant outfit in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

As per a police handout, the duo, Mohammad Ashraf Shaksaz of Kralnar Kalshipora and Mursaleen Maqbool Bhat of Shamsabad Budgam were held by a joint team of Budgam police and 53 RR at a checkpoint at Railway bridge Mohanpora.

Police said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the two arrested LeT associates were providing shelter, logistics and other material support including transportation of arms and ammunition to the militants of LeT in various areas of Budgam.