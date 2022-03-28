Two LeT militants held with arms and ammunition in central Kashmir's Budgam: police

Srinagar March 28: Police alongwith security forces Monday claimed to have arrested two Lashkar militants from Shopian and recovered arms and ammunition in central Kashmir's Budgam district.
As per a police spokesman, the accused duo identified as Waseem Ahmad Ganai son of Shahzad Ahmad Ganai resident of Ramnagri Shopian & Iqbal Ashraf Sheikh son of Mohammed Ashraf Sheikh resident of Sedow Shopian were apprehended by Budgam Police along with 62RR from Sunnergund area of Budgam.
Arms and ammunition including a Chinese Pistol, 02 pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds, 32 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession, police said.
A case vide FIR number 87/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam and further investigation into the matter is in progress, it added.