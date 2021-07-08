Two LeT militants killed in Kulgam were planning a big strike on Srinagar-Jammu highway: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, July 8: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar Thursday said that the two militants killed in a brief encounter in Zodar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam belonged to Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit and they were planning a "big strike" on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

As per police, the duo was killed in a joint operation of Kulgam police and 01 RR in the wee hours of Thursday.

Two more militants were killed in another gunfight that broke out earlier in Puchal area of neighbouring Pulwama district.