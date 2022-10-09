Two LeT terrorist associates detained under PSA in Bandipora: police

As per a police spokesman, one accused namely Ishfaq Majeed Dar S/o Ab Majeed Dar alias Salahudin R/o Saderkoot Bala who was a "hard-core ANE (anti-national element) & was in touch with terrorist in Pok & was given the task by his handlers across the border to mobilise the youth in Bandipora for recruiting them into banned terror organisation LeT & was further given the task to identify Police/ Crpf Naka's in Hajin area of Bandipora along with co_ordinates for carrying terror attacks in the area".