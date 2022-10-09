Two LeT terrorist associates detained under PSA in Bandipora: police

Bandipora Oct 9: Police on Sunday booked two alleged LeT terrorist associates under PSA.
As per a police spokesman, one accused namely Ishfaq Majeed Dar S/o Ab Majeed Dar alias Salahudin R/o Saderkoot Bala who was a "hard-core ANE (anti-national element) & was in touch with terrorist in Pok & was given the task by his handlers across the border to mobilise the youth in Bandipora for recruiting them into banned terror organisation LeT & was further given the task to identify Police/ Crpf Naka's in Hajin area of Bandipora along with co_ordinates for carrying terror attacks in the area".
"The other person namely Waseem Ahmad Malik @Obaid @ Osama S/o Ab Gani Malik R/o Gundpora Rampora Was also in touch with POK based Terroist namely Hashir parray whose module was recently busted by Bandipora police & Was establishing new associates in Bandipora town & adjacent areas & was working on to lure youth of Bandipora towards terror sympathisers & to establish terror sleeper cells in Bandipora district, " he said.
"Keeping in view their tendencies towards mobilising the youth towards terror activities and to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Bandipora district, both of them were detained under PSA".