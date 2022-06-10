Two LeT terrorists arrested in Baramulla: police

Srinagar June 10: Police along with Army on Friday to claimed have arrested two terrorists linked with LeT in north Kashmir's Baramulla and recovered "incriminating materials" including arms and ammunition from them.
"Acting promptly on a specific information, Police along with Army arrested 02 active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT identified as Irshad Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Rehman Mir (a categorised terrorist) and Zahid Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad, both residents of Nehalpora Pattan area of Baramulla, " a police spokesman said.
"Incriminating materials, arms of ammunition including 02 Chinese Pistols, 18 live rounds and 02 magazines have been recovered from their possession, " he added.
Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.