Two LeT terrorists arrested with arms and ammunition in Sopore: Police

"During preliminary questioning, the duo revealed that they were working as hybrid terrorist and OGW respectively for the banned terrorists for LeT and at the behest of active LeT terrorist Bilal Hamza Mir S/o Mohammad Hamza Mir of Brath Kalan Sopore were planning to attack security forces and civilians in and around Sopore area, " it added.

A case had been registered in Police Station Sopore under relevant provisions of law in this regard.