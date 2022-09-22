Two LeT terrorists arrested with arms and ammunition in Sopore: Police

Sopore Sept 22: Police claimed to have arrested two LeT terrorists along with arms and ammunition in Sopore area of north kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday evening.
As per a police spokesman, the accused Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganai S/o Abdul Rahim Ganai and Waseem Ahmad Lone S/o Ghulam Rasool Lone both are residents of Botingoo Sopore were apprehended during a cordon and search operation in the village by a joint team of Sopore Police along with 22 RR, 179 Bn CRPF, Det Marcos following a tip off.
Upon their personal search 01 Pistol, 01 Pistol Magazine, 08 Pistol Rounds were recovered from the possession of Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganai, and 01 Chinese Hand Grenade was recovered from the possession of Waseem Ahmad Lone, police said.
"During preliminary questioning, the duo revealed that they were working as hybrid terrorist and OGW respectively for the banned terrorists for LeT and at the behest of active LeT terrorist Bilal Hamza Mir S/o Mohammad Hamza Mir of Brath Kalan Sopore were planning to attack security forces and civilians in and around Sopore area, " it added.
A case had been registered in Police Station Sopore under relevant provisions of law in this regard.