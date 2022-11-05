Two LeT terrorists held in Sopore, arms and ammunition recovered: Police

In a statement, a police spokesman said that on 04th of November 2022, during evening hours a CASO was launched by PC sopore alongwith 22 RR at Shah Faisal Market here in Sopore.

“During that suspicious movement of a person coming from Bus Stand Sopore towards Shah Faisal Market having a bag in his hand was noted and was subsequently asked to stop, but he tried to flee from the spot. However, he was tactfully apprehended by the security forces,” read the statement.

“Upon search of the said bag, 01 Pistol, 01 Pistol magazine, some pistol rounds and an Improvised Explosive Device were recovered. During preliminary questioning he revealed his identity as, Rizwan Mushtaq Wani Son of Mushtaq Ahmad Wani of Hamray Pattan.”