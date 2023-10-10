Two LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter: police

A police spokesman said that an encounter broke out during the night in Alshipora area of Shopian.

During the gunfight, two terrorists were killed, he said.

"Killed #terrorists have been identified as Morifat Maqbool & Jazim Farooq @ Abrar of #terror outfit LeT. #Terrorist Abrar was involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit late Sanjay Sharma," the spokesman said in a post on X while quoting ADGP Kashmir.