Two LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter: police

Slain include the terrorist involved in killing of Sanjay Sharma: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 10: Two terrorists including the one involved in the killing of a security guard were shot dead by the security forces in a gunfight in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.

A police spokesman said that an encounter broke out during the night in Alshipora area of Shopian.

During the gunfight, two terrorists were killed, he said.

"Killed #terrorists have been identified as Morifat Maqbool & Jazim Farooq @ Abrar of #terror outfit LeT. #Terrorist Abrar was involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit late Sanjay Sharma," the spokesman said in a post on X while quoting ADGP Kashmir.

Sanjay Sharma, who was working as an ATM guard, was shot dead in February outside his home in the Achan area of Pulwama.

