Two LeT terrorists tasked with attacking soft targets held in Baramulla: police

Srinagar June 11: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two LeT terrorists tasked with attacking soft targets in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
A police spokesman identified the accused as Irshad Mir, a category C and Zahid Bashir, both from Nehalpora Pattan missing since May 9 and 20 respectively. "The investigation into the case established that the youths had joined the proscribed terror outfit LeT, " he said.
"Inputs further revealed that both the terrorists were tasked to operate in general area Pattan for targeting vulnerable soft targets and PRI members / minority community," he added.
The spokesman further said that a "specific intel was received regarding the movement of these two terrorists in general area of Ghat Palhallan and accordingly joint teams of Baramulla Police & 29 RR laid an ambush in the evening hours and succeeded in apprehending them". Two Chinese Pistols with 18 live rounds and 3 magazines were recovered from their possession and seized, police said, adding a case FIR No. 172/2022 U/S 7/25 IA. Act. , 20,23,39 ULA(P) Act has been registered in PS Pattan.