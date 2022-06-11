Two LeT terrorists tasked with attacking soft targets held in Baramulla: police

The spokesman further said that a "specific intel was received regarding the movement of these two terrorists in general area of Ghat Palhallan and accordingly joint teams of Baramulla Police & 29 RR laid an ambush in the evening hours and succeeded in apprehending them". Two Chinese Pistols with 18 live rounds and 3 magazines were recovered from their possession and seized, police said, adding a case FIR No. 172/2022 U/S 7/25 IA. Act. , 20,23,39 ULA(P) Act has been registered in PS Pattan.