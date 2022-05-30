Two local Jaish militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Srinagar May 29: Two local Jaish militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Gundipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.
"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 2). 02 AK rifles recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman said in statement.
Police said one of the slain militants Abid Shah was involved in the killing of constable Reyaz Ahmad on May 13. The identity of the second slain militant was not immediately known.
The encounter started on Sunday afternoon after a specific input generated by Kulgam police.