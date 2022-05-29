Two local Jaish militants trapped in Pulwama gunfight

Srinagar May 29: Two local Jaish militants are trapped in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Gundipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.
"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 02 local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit JeM trapped in #encounter including killer of our #Martyr Constable Reyaz Ahmad.
JeM terrorist Abid Shah had killed our unarmed colleague on 13/5/22: IGP Kashmir said in statement.
The encounter started this afternoon after a specific input generated by Kulgam police.