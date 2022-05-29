Kashmir

Two local Jaish militants trapped in Pulwama gunfight

As per IGP Kashmir, one of the trapped militants Abid Shah had killed constable Reyaz Ahmad on May 13.
Security forces at the site of an encounter. [Representational Picture]File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar May 29: Two local Jaish militants are trapped in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Gundipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 02 local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit JeM trapped in #encounter including killer of our #Martyr Constable Reyaz Ahmad.

JeM terrorist Abid Shah had killed our unarmed colleague on 13/5/22: IGP Kashmir said in statement.

The encounter started this afternoon after a specific input generated by Kulgam police.

Pulwama gunfight

