Two local terrorists surrender during Kulgam encounter: police

Srinagar July 6: Police on Wednesday said that two local terrorists surrendered before the security forces in Hadigam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
A police spokesman, the local duo surrendered on the appeal of their parents.
"Encounter has been started at Hadigam area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job, " a police spokesman said.
"During the #encounter, 02 local terrorists #surrendered on the #appeal of their parents & police. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow, " he added.