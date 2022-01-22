Two local TRF militants killed in Shopian gunfight: police

Srinagar Jan 22: Police on Saturday claimed to have killed two unidentified local militants in a gunfight with security forces in Kilbal area of south Kashmir's Shopian district.
While the identity of the slain was not immediately known, a police spokesman said both were affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow affiliate of the LeT as per police.
"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02, both local terrorists of #terror outfit LeT/TRF). #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on.Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The encounter broke out this afternoon shortly after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of the militants there.