Kashmir

Two local TRF militants killed in Shopian gunfight: police

The identity of the slain was not immediately known.
Two local TRF militants killed in Shopian gunfight: police
Armoured vehicles near the site of an encounter in Kilbal area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday January 22, 2022.ANI
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Jan 22: Police on Saturday claimed to have killed two unidentified local militants in a gunfight with security forces in Kilbal area of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

While the identity of the slain was not immediately known, a police spokesman said both were affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow affiliate of the LeT as per police.

"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02, both local terrorists of #terror outfit LeT/TRF). #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on.Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

The encounter broke out this afternoon shortly after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of the militants there.

Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com