Two men shot dead during infiltration bid in Kupwara: police

"On being challenged, fire was drawn on own party from the fence side which was retaliated. On search, two individuals were found dead on own side of fence in possession of 04 AK rifles, 08 Magazines and 02 packets of narcotics whereas 02 more AK rifles along with magazines and 04 grenades were found on the other side of fence, " he added.

"It is believed that both the individuals identified as Majid Chechi & Samsudin Beigh had come to receive a cache of arms and narcotics and to facilitate infiltration of terrorists in the general area of Rauta Nar at fence".