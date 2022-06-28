Two men shot dead during infiltration bid in Kupwara: police

Srinagar June 28: Police on Tuesday claikeet to have shot dead two men during an abortive infiltration and drug smuggling bid in Keran sector of Kupwara.
"As reported by Army at approx 0015hrs, on 28th June some suspicious movement was observed close to the fence in general area India Gate – Bichu in Keran sector of Kupwara by own fence patrol party. The suspected movement was challenged by Army’s patrol party, " a police spokesman said.
"On being challenged, fire was drawn on own party from the fence side which was retaliated. On search, two individuals were found dead on own side of fence in possession of 04 AK rifles, 08 Magazines and 02 packets of narcotics whereas 02 more AK rifles along with magazines and 04 grenades were found on the other side of fence, " he added.
"It is believed that both the individuals identified as Majid Chechi & Samsudin Beigh had come to receive a cache of arms and narcotics and to facilitate infiltration of terrorists in the general area of Rauta Nar at fence".
The spokesman said that "War like store has been recovered in the operation which include AK 47 & 56 rifles - 05, AK rifle Shortgun – 01, Magazines-15, 7.62mm API rds – 128 rounds, 7.62mm Ball rounds - 177 rounds, Grenades- 04 and Narcotics - 2 packets adding a case has been registered and investigation taken up.