Kashmir

Two migrant labourers die after falling off under-construction building in Bemina Srinagar

The two were applying plaster to an under-construction building of SDA at Shah Jahan Complex at Bemina when they fell off the elevator of the building and died on spot.
Two migrant labourers die after falling off under-construction building in Bemina Srinagar
Representational Picture
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jul 22: Two migrant labourers died after falling off a building in Bemina area of Srinagar district on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Ram Lal and Mohan Lal, both residents of Bihar were applying plaster to an under-construction building of SDA at Shah Jahan Complex at Bemina when they fell off the elevator of the building and died on spot, news agency GNS reported.

Confirming the incident, a police official told GNS that a team is on the site to collect more details.

Pertinently, three labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh died on Thursday at Ukhoo Pulwama after wall of a brick kiln collapsed.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com