Two migrant labourers die after falling off under-construction building in Bemina Srinagar

Srinagar, Jul 22: Two migrant labourers died after falling off a building in Bemina area of Srinagar district on Friday afternoon, officials said.
Ram Lal and Mohan Lal, both residents of Bihar were applying plaster to an under-construction building of SDA at Shah Jahan Complex at Bemina when they fell off the elevator of the building and died on spot, news agency GNS reported.
Confirming the incident, a police official told GNS that a team is on the site to collect more details.
Pertinently, three labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh died on Thursday at Ukhoo Pulwama after wall of a brick kiln collapsed.