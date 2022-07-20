Two migrant labourers injured in mysterious blast in Pulwama

Srinagar, Jul 20: Two migrant labourers were injured in a mysterious blast at Tahab area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the blast occurred when the two non-local labourers were putting construction material into a mixer.
The labourers have been identified as Muhammad Ishtiyaq, son of Mohammad Kareem u din and Ranjeet Kumar Ram, son of Mahinder Ram–both residents of Bihar, who were shifted to PHC Tahab.
From PHC Tahab the duo was referred to Barzulla Srinagar for specialized treatment. Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation.