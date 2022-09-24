Two migrant labourers shot at in Pulwama, hospitalised

Srinagar, Sep 24: Two migrant labourers were shot at by terrorists and injured in Kharbhatpora locality of Ratnipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday evening, police said.
"Terrorists fired upon & injured 02 outside labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora in Pulwama. They have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. Identified as Shamshad S/O Islam Shiekh & Faizan Qadri S/O Fayaz Qadri, R/O Batya Zila Bihar, " a police spokesman said.
Both were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable.
An official said that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.