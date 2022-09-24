Kashmir

Two migrant labourers shot at in Pulwama, hospitalised

An official said that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.
Security forces at the site of an encounter. [Representational Picture]
Security forces at the site of an encounter. [Representational Picture]File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Sep 24: Two migrant labourers were shot at by terrorists and injured in Kharbhatpora locality of Ratnipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday evening, police said.

"Terrorists fired upon & injured 02 outside labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora in Pulwama.  They have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. Identified as Shamshad S/O Islam Shiekh & Faizan Qadri S/O Fayaz Qadri, R/O Batya Zila Bihar, " a police spokesman said. 

Both were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable.

