Two migrant workers die after falling off rooftop in Pulwama

Pulwama, Jun 28: Two migrant labourers died after falling off the rooftop of a cold store building at SIDCO in Lassipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district last night, officials said on Tuesday.
Quoting the officials, news agency KNO reported that the two were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.
The deceased have been identified as Ladau Kumar, 18, son of Sukhari Kumar and Jugal Kumar, 25, son of Kamal Kumar—both residents of Siwan Bihar.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation.