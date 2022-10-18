Two migrant workers from UP killed in Shopian grenade attack

Srinagar, Oct 18: Two migrant workers were killed after a terrorist lobbed a grenade at their rented accommodation in south Kashmir’s Shopian district last night, police said today.
A police spokesman said that two labourers from Kanooj area of Uttar Pradesh, whom he identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, were injured in the attack in Harmen Shopian. However, they succumbed at a local hospital, he said.
In a tweet, a spokesman while quoting ADGP Kashmir, said the accused has been arrested.
“Hybrid #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen #Shopian who lobbed grenade #arrested by Shopian police. Further #investigation and raids are going on,” he said.