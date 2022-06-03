Two migrant workers injured in Shopian grenade blast

Srinagar, June 03: Police on Friday said that two migrant workers were injured in a grenade blast in the Zainapora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
A police spokesman said that two labourers suffered minor injuries in the blast which took place in the Aglar area.
“Grenade lobbed at Aglar Zainapora, resulting in minor injuries to two outside laboures.Area has been cordoned off,” he said on Twitter.
An official said the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.
The attack comes just a day after a migrant worker was killed and another injured after militants opened fire on brick kiln laborers in Chadoora area of Budgam district.