Two militant associates held in Awantipora: police

Srinagar Jan 17: Police on Monday claimed to have held two militant associates along with "explosive material" in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district while producing a chargesheet against another associate under UAPA before NIA court Anantnag in the neighbouring district.
As per a police spokesman, two accused Jaish associates-Zahid Ahmad Lone son of Gh Rasool resident of Naristan Tral and Shakeel Ahmad Malik alias Abu Dujana son of Gh Mohammad, a resident of Noor Pora Awantipora- were held by Awantipora Police along with 42RR and CRPF based on specific input generated by the security forces.
"Incriminating materials including explosive materials have been recovered from their possession, " police said.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo were working as terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM and involved in providing shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms/ammunition to the active terrorists in Tral and Awantiprora areas. Moreover, both the arrested associates were in touch with Pakistan based self styled terror commanders on different social media platforms and were planning to join terrorist ranks, " it added.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation has been initiated.
In neigjbouring Kulgam district, the police spokesman said they produced chargesheet against a militant associate identified as Suhail Ahmad in case FIR No 03/2020 of Police Station Behibagh.
"The case pertains to the terror incident dated 26/09/2020, when terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police personnel near PS Behibagh. Although, alert police personnel had effectively retaliated but the terrorists had managed to flee from the spot with the help of the said terror associate and under the cover of darkness. Subsequently, he was arrested by the investigating team and also recovered incriminating material including arms & ammunition from his possession, " police said.
"Based on the evidences including digital collected during the course of investigation, it was revealed that the two terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT namely Amir Ahmad Mir & Amir Manzoor Ganie (both neutralized) along with the said terrorist associate were involved in the commission of the said terror crime".
As per police, a chargesheet of the said case was produced before NIA Court Anantnag for judicial determination on Saturday January 15.