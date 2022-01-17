Two militant associates held in Awantipora: police

As per a police spokesman, two accused Jaish associates-Zahid Ahmad Lone son of Gh Rasool resident of Naristan Tral and Shakeel Ahmad Malik alias Abu Dujana son of Gh Mohammad, a resident of Noor Pora Awantipora- were held by Awantipora Police along with 42RR and CRPF based on specific input generated by the security forces.

"Incriminating materials including explosive materials have been recovered from their possession, " police said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo were working as terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM and involved in providing shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms/ammunition to the active terrorists in Tral and Awantiprora areas. Moreover, both the arrested associates were in touch with Pakistan based self styled terror commanders on different social media platforms and were planning to join terrorist ranks, " it added.