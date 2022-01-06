Two militants, as many associates arrested in Srinagar: police

Srinagar, Jan 6: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two militants affiliated with TRF and MGH militant outfits and as many of their associates involved in the killing of a property dealer in downtown Srinagar in December last year.
As per police, the property dealer Rauf Ahmed was shot dead by militants on December 22 in Safa Kadal.
A police spokesman said that the arrested militants were working on the directions of Dr Asif Maqbool Dar of MIG Colony Bemina at present Dhamam Saudi Arabia and Sajjad Gul of HMT Parimpora.
In a handout issued today, Srinagar Police said that during the course of investigation, "movement of some suspects was detected in Srinagar City".
"Based on further analysis and credible human intelligence, Srinagar Police detected suspicious movement of terrorists in Baghat Barzulla area. On this Srinagar police alongwith CRPF laid special Nakas and apprehended two terrorists of proscribed terrorists organization TRF / MGH an off shoots of LET/JeM near Barzulla Bridge," police said while identifying the arrested duo as Suhail Qadir Khanday son of Ghulam Qadir Khanday of Tral Pulwama and Suhail Mushtaq Waza son of Mushtaq Ahmed Waza of Nikloora Pulwama.
Two pistols along with two pistol magazine and 30 pistol bullets were recovered from them on the spot, police said, adding upon further questioning, "incriminating material, arms and ammunition including two pistols, six pistol magazines, 69 rounds, two pistol silencers were recovered from their hideout in Srinagar City.
"So far 4 pistols, 08 pistol magazines, 99 live rounds, 2 pistol silencers have been recovered in the case".
Upon further questioning of the two alleged militants, they identified two of their associates namely Basit Bilal Makaya son of Bilal Ahmed Makaya of Qamar Abad Qamarwari in Srinagar and Naikoo Imad Nasar son of Farooq Ahmed Bhat of Kiloora Shopian "who were operating with them as OGWs", police said adding both associates have been arrested.
In this connection Case under FIR No 08/2021 of Saddar PS under sections 7/25 of the arms act and sections 18.23 of UAP Act has been registered in PS Saddar.
Police further said that during the questioning, "the arrested terrorists disclosed that they were operating in Srinagar City on the direction of one person namely Asif Maqbool Dar of MIG Colony Bemina at present Dhamam Saudi Arabia and Sajjad Gul of HMT Parimpora, at present Pakistan".
"Both the handlers from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were providing weapons and money through a network of OGWs being identified," police said adding "This module has also done recce of security installations like NIA office, Delhi Police Headquarters etc. and shared same with handlers in Pakistan".
"As per the investigation the targets in city for killings were also selected and conveyed to them by Dr Asif and Sajad Gul. Suhail Qadar Khandy was working in Saudi Arabia with Dr Asif Dar and in August 2021 on the direction of Dr Asif he came back and started working as an operative of TRF/MGH/for coordinating the collection of Arms/Ammunition, money and terror attacks in Srinagar".