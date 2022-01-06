Two militants, as many associates arrested in Srinagar: police

As per police, the property dealer Rauf Ahmed was shot dead by militants on December 22 in Safa Kadal.

A police spokesman said that the arrested militants were working on the directions of Dr Asif Maqbool Dar of MIG Colony Bemina at present Dhamam Saudi Arabia and Sajjad Gul of HMT Parimpora.

In a handout issued today, Srinagar Police said that during the course of investigation, "movement of some suspects was detected in Srinagar City".

"Based on further analysis and credible human intelligence, Srinagar Police detected suspicious movement of terrorists in Baghat Barzulla area. On this Srinagar police alongwith CRPF laid special Nakas and apprehended two terrorists of proscribed terrorists organization TRF / MGH an off shoots of LET/JeM near Barzulla Bridge," police said while identifying the arrested duo as Suhail Qadir Khanday son of Ghulam Qadir Khanday of Tral Pulwama and Suhail Mushtaq Waza son of Mushtaq Ahmed Waza of Nikloora Pulwama.