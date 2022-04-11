Two militants killed, as many cops injured in ongoing Kulgam gunfight: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar Apr 11: A Pakistani was among two militants killed while two policemen were injured in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Khurbatpora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday police said.
As per IGP Kashmir, Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the slain Pakistani militant with code name Chacha has been killed in the gunfight while the two injured cops are being evacuated to the hospital.
"KulgamEncounterUpdate: One #Pakistani #terrorist (code name Chacha) & one #hybrid terrorist killed. 02 Police Personnel also injured. They are being evacuated to hospital. #Encounter going on, " IGP Kashmir said in a statement.
The encounter broke out this evening after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.