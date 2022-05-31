Two militants killed in Awantipora gunfight

Srinagar May 31: Two Jaish militants were killed in an overnight gunfight in Rajpora Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Tuesday.
"AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. #Incriminating materials including 02 AK 47 rifles recovered. Search going on, " a police spokesman said.
In a separate statement, IGP Kashmir identified the slain militants as Shahid Rather of Tral and Umar Yousuf of Shopian. "Besides other terror crimes, terrorist Shahid was involved in killing of a woman Mst Shakeela of Aripal and a govt employee/ peon Javid Ahmed of Lurgam Tral," IGP Kashmir said.
The encounter broke out on Monday afternoon after security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of the militants.