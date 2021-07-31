Two militants killed in gunfight in Pulwama woods: police

Srinagar July 31: Two unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces at Nagberan-Tarsar forest area of south Kashmir's Pulwama Saturday morning, police said.

As per a police spokesperson, the firefight erupted in Namibian and Marsar general area of Dachigam forest after police and army cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed, the police spokesperson said.