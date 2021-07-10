Three militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag: police

"On seeing the movement of security forces, at around 3.50 pm the terrorists tried to escape through a nallah. The troops immediately repositioned and readjusted the cordon and asked the terrorists to surrender. However, the terrorists resorted to heavy firing on the security forces which led to a fire fight," the army said, as per news agency IANS.



During the exchange of fire, three militants -- Arif Ahmad Hajjam of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Basit Gani of Hizbul Mujahideen and Sohail Ahmad Bhat -- were killed.