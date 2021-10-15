Two militants killed in Kashmir gunfights collaborators in killing of chemist, two teachers: IGP

"Terrorists Shahid and Tanzil of Srinagar city who were collaborators in recent civilian killings of one chemist (Bindroo) and 02 teachers (SupinderKaul & DeepakChand) in Srinagar, neutralised today in 2 anti-terrorists ops," IGP Kashmir said in statement.

Shahid was killed in a gunfight at Wahibug area of south Kashmir's Pulwama this evening while Tanzil was killed in an encounter at Bemina area of Srinagar shortly afterwards. Both were residents of Habba Kadal area of downtown Srinagar.

Bindroo, the renowned Kashmiri Pandit chemist was shot dead on the evening of October 5 at his shop near Iqbal Park in Srinagar. Virendra Paswan, a non-local vendor from Bihar was also shot dead in Srinagar while Mohammad Shafi Lone, president of the local cab drivers' association in Naidkhai was killed in Shahgund Hajin area of Bandipora district later that evening.

The two teachers- Supinder Kour, the Principal at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Eidgah in Srinagar and her fellow teacher Deepak Chand-were shot dead inside the school premises on October 7.