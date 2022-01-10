Two militants killed in Kulgam gunfight: police

Srinagar Jan 10: Police on Monday claimed to have killed two militants in a gunfight in Hasanpora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
The identity and the group affiliation of the slain was not immediately known.
"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. Identification & affliation being ascertained. #Incriminating materials including #arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow, ' a police spokesman said.
The encounter broke out on Sunday afternoon shortly after security forces cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.