Kashmir

Two militants killed in Kulgam gunfight: police

The identity and the group affiliation of the slain was not immediately known.
Security forces at the site of an encounter in Kashmir. [Picture for representation only. ]Mubashir Khan/GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Jan 10: Police on Monday claimed to have killed two militants in a gunfight in Hasanpora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. Identification & affliation being ascertained. #Incriminating materials including #arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow, ' a police spokesman said.

The encounter broke out on Sunday afternoon shortly after security forces cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

