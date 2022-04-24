Three LeT militants killed in Pulwama gunfight: police

Srinagar, Apr 24: Police along with security forces claimed to have killed three LeT militants in a gunfight in Pahoo area of south Kashmir's Pulwama on Sunday.
"PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 03), affiliated with #proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Search #operation in progress. Further details shall follow.
The identity of the slain militants was not immediately known.
The encounter is believed to have started after security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.