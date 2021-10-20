Two LeT militants killed, three security personnel injured in Shopian gunfight

Srinagar, Oct 20: A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant involved in the killing of a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur recently was among two utltras killed, while three security personnel were injured in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.



IGP, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, said one of the slain ultras has been identified as Adil Wani, who was involved in the killing of the carpenter Sageer Ansari on Saturday last.