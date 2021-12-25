Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight: police

Srinagar Dec 25: Two unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight between militants and security forces at Chowgam area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.
"ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including #arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The encounter started in the early hours today soon after security forces started a cordon and search operation in the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.