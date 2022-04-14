Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight: police

Srinagar, April 14: Police on Thursday claimed to have killed two militants in a gunfight in Badigam Zainapora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
"ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. Search operation going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The identity of the slain militants was not immediately known.
The encounter broke out after a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area following a tip off about the presence of militants.