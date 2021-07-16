Two militants killed in Srinagar gunfight: police

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Alamdar Colony, Danmar area of Srinagar on Friday, police said.
“02 unidentified militants killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman said on Twitter.
He said the encounter broke out early today morning after a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Alamdar Colony.
“With todays ops, Police along with SFs neutralized 78 terrorists in valley this year so far. In these #encounters most of the terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT( 39 out of 78) followed by HM, Al-Badr, JeM and AuGH,” said the spokesman while quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.