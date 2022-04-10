Kashmir

Two militants killed in Srinagar gunfight: police

As per IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, the slain militants were involved in the killing of a CRPF trooper in Maisuma area of Srinagar on Monday.
Two militants killed in Srinagar gunfight: police
Security forces at the encounter site in Beshambar Nagar area of Srinagar on Sunday April 10, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Apr 10: Police along with security forces on Sunday claimed to have killed two militants in a gunfight in Beshambar Nagar area of Srinagar.

"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

As per IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, the slain militants were involved in the killing of a CRPF trooper in Maisuma area of Srinagar on Monday. Another trooper was injured in the attack.

The gunfight broke out this morning after security forces cordoned the area over a tip off about the presence of militants there.

Srinagar Encounter

Related Stories

No stories found.