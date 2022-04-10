Two militants killed in Srinagar gunfight: police

Srinagar Apr 10: Police along with security forces on Sunday claimed to have killed two militants in a gunfight in Beshambar Nagar area of Srinagar.
"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
As per IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, the slain militants were involved in the killing of a CRPF trooper in Maisuma area of Srinagar on Monday. Another trooper was injured in the attack.
The gunfight broke out this morning after security forces cordoned the area over a tip off about the presence of militants there.