Two minor girls go missing in Budgam, recovered in Jammu after three days: police

Srinagar Sept: Police in central Kashmir's Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recovered two minor girls from Jammu after three days.
As per a police spokesman, the mother of the girls Mst. Shameema resident of Handwara presently Humhama of the girls had on September 26 filed a complaint at Police Post Humhama stating therein that her two minor daughters aged 15 years and 16 years presently residing in a rented house at Humhama went missing the preceding day, that is, September 25.
Following the complaint, a case FIR number 337/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Budgam and investigation was set into motion.
A special Police team was constituted under the supervision of Chowki Officer Humhama Insp Imtayaz Ahmad to trace out the two minor missing girls. Police team, acting swiftly raided various locations.
After strenuous efforts and working on various leads, the police team traced out both the missing minor girls from Bus Stand Jammu on Wednesday evening. They were brought safely to Budgam by Women Police and family members. After fulfilling all legal formalities, the minor girls were handed over to their parents. Further investigation into the case is going on.