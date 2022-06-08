Two missing teenagers from Chrar-e-Sharif traced in Trikuta Nagar

Srinagar June 8: Police on Wednesday traced two teenage boys from Chrar-e-Sharif in Trikuta Nagar area of Jammu a day after they went missing.
As per a police spokesman, the two boys aged around 17 and both students went missing on Tuesday after leaving for school in the morning.
Their fathers Ajaz Ahmed Wani son of Ghulam Rasool Wani, a resident of Trajibal Charar-e-Sharief and Mehraj Din Bhat son of Mohammad Abdullah Bhat resident of Charar-e-Sharief had registered separate missing complaints at Police Station Charar-e-Sharief in this regard.
Once investigation suggested that the teenagers had traveled to Jammu, Budgam police subsequently took up the matter with Trikuta Nagar police, which traced them. They were later handed over to their parents, police said.