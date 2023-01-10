​Two more leaders resign from Azad’s DAP

​Srinagar, Jan 10: Two more senior leaders have resigned from former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad led Democratic Alliance Party in Jammu and Kashmir.

​Quoting sources​,​ news agency​ ​Kashmir News Observer (KNO) ​reported ​that ​​former MLC Nizamuddin Khatana, who was general secretary of DAP​,​ and Gulzar Ahmad have resigned from the party today.

They said the leaders have resigned from the basic membership and all posts of the party and have tendered their resignations to party high command.