Two more militants killed in Shopian gunfight, toll four: police

Srinagar, April 14: Two more militants were killed in a gunfight in Badigam Zainapora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday taking the toll of slain militants in the encounter to four, police said.
"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 more #terrorists killed (Total 04). Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The identity of the slain militants was not immediately known.
The encounter broke out after a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area following a tip off about the presence of militants.