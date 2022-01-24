Two more teachers suspended for unauthorized absence from duties in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 24: Authorities in Kashmir on Monday terminated two more government teachers from the services for remaining absent unauthorizedly.
News agency KNO quoted an order issued by the Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) to this effect.
As per the report, the duo was posted in two different schools of north Kashmir’s Baramulla and frontier district Kupwara.
In one of the orders issued by the DSEK, one among the terminated teachers continues to remain absent unauthorizedly for 19 years.