Two Nigerians held for duping Kashmiri man of Rs 36 lakh

The complainant without knowing the plot behind the fraud invested a hefty amount of Rs 36.35 lakh by transferring the said amount in different bank accounts of the fraudsters and purchased 50 packets of kandu nuts, he said.



The spokesman said on receiving the consignment of 50 packets of kandu nuts, the complainant received a call wherein the caller introduced himself as someone from Mumbai Customs office and told him to deposit more money in order to be able to sell the nuts to pharmaceutical companies.



This created doubt in the mind of the complainant and he then tried to contact the provided contact details in order to verify the facts. However, he did not get any response and felt cheated/duped by the Facebook user, the spokesman said.



The complainant then approached the cyber police station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, and lodged a complaint, he said.



Accordingly, a case was registered and investigation was set into motion. It was found that the fraud has been done by the fraudsters under a highly technically built setup, the spokesman said.